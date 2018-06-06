Dark Folder Icons for MacOS Mojave (gumroad.com)
9 hours ago from Thanasis Rig, UI Designer @European Commission
9 hours ago from Thanasis Rig, UI Designer @European Commission
Are you HIGH? Pay a buck for 5 icons? it's only a buck but its the principle of it....THEY'RE GREY FOLDERS!!!!! I'M SURE.......lame.
I think that was to be expected!
unfortunately not
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now