The Guardian's beautiful guide to every player at the World Cup 2018 (theguardian.com)
4 hours ago from Alex B, UX Designer at EON Reality
¡Vamos Colombia!!
This is a really great idea on their part, and makes me wonder if this is something they do ever year or if this is the first. Found myself getting sucked into the storylines of teams I didn't care much about before.
8 days and counting!!
