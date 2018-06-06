Anyone using Gallery from Google for handoff?

Currently preparing for hand-off of a large scale project for first phase of development, and I'm considering giving Gallery a try for specs. Anyone got any experience?

I've tried Zeplin in the past but have been underwhelmed with the offerings for the price. Invision is handling the prototypes already, but I am not a fan of their chaotic inspect mode, plus all devs will need to sign up. Right now we use g-suite across the whole organisation, so Gallery has the plus of just working in that regard. I get so many compaints with invision/Zeplin about "Do I seriously need to sign up to an account to inspect this one screen??" (and of course, all the growth hacking drivel that follows in the inbox over the next weeks).

Yeah, so, anyone got anything good/bad/neutral to say about Gallery? From what I'm seeing...it's looks pretty minimal and I'm hoping it does one job well.