Bandcamp vs. the Giants a.k.a Spotify, Youtube Music, Apple Music & more
2 hours ago from Derek Nguyen, Designer & coding enthusiast
Hi folks!
Last week I published an article about Bandcamp—a music store for independent artists on Underglass.io.
Streaming changes the way I listen to music (I’ve been a Spotify user for over 5 years,) yet I didn’t know much about the deals happening behind the scenes. Writing this article helped me understand how the industry works, and the challenges of the streaming business.
Are you a subscriber of Spotify, Youtube Music/Google Play Music or Apple Music? Why do you stick with that service?
By the way, here’s the takeaways from the article:
- Facing with industry changes, carve out your own path. While others focus on new technologies, automation and scale, the value of nostalgia, manual curation and local flavours can be left open.
- In a two-sided platform, build for authentic connection and feedback between both parties.
- Crowd patronage online is becoming a reliable form of income for many different types of creators
- Is providing the best possible user experience always a sustainable strategy?
