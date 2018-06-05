Bandcamp vs. the Giants a.k.a Spotify, Youtube Music, Apple Music & more

Hi folks!

Last week I published an article about Bandcamp—a music store for independent artists on Underglass.io.

Streaming changes the way I listen to music (I’ve been a Spotify user for over 5 years,) yet I didn’t know much about the deals happening behind the scenes. Writing this article helped me understand how the industry works, and the challenges of the streaming business.

Are you a subscriber of Spotify, Youtube Music/Google Play Music or Apple Music? Why do you stick with that service?

By the way, here’s the takeaways from the article:

  • Facing with industry changes, carve out your own path. While others focus on new technologies, automation and scale, the value of nostalgia, manual curation and local flavours can be left open.
  • In a two-sided platform, build for authentic connection and feedback between both parties.
  • Crowd patronage online is becoming a reliable form of income for many different types of creators
  • Is providing the best possible user experience always a sustainable strategy?

  • Greg Warner, 1 hour ago

    I play some off of Spotify, mostly for discovery, but personally refuse to pay for monthly streaming. I have a ton of personal music thrown up into the cloud on Google Music too. Both on principle and because of my personal tastes, Bandcamp is my happy place. More interesting stuff from a wider swath of genres and artists, competitive pricing options, and an owned personal collection. I'd rather support artists more directly!

    • Derek Nguyen, 1 minute ago

      Awesome, I have only re-discovered Bandcamp a few months prior to writing this article, and was blown away with the quality of the artists there. When it comes to supporting artists, Bandcamp's definitely the best platform! What are some of your favorite bandcamp artists?

      I think streaming services like Spotify really do bring a portion of pirating listeners back into paying users, so props to them! And like you said, discovery is great.

