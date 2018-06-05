Probably the most powerful Calendar UI Kit (Sketch Freebie) ;)
6 hours ago from Tomasz Rybak, Product Designer
Creating calendars is annoying... Not anymore! You can save your time and use this kit for free :)
What’s inside? I'm glad you asked :D It includes date pickers and views for each month for the year 2018 and 2019. You can copy and paste selected months into your projects or create quickly your own based on predefined templates. All elements are fully customizable.
You can also take a look at dribble: https://dribbble.com/shots/4669383-FREEBIE-Calendar-UI-Kit
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now