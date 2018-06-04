How to do an Unsolicited Redesign That People Care About (medium.com)
4 hours ago from Jason Li, Design Co-founder @ TomYum [tomyum.design]
I'm actually pretty much always happy to look at redesigns... sometimes they're awful sometimes they have a few interesting ideas sometimes it's just slick design with no thought to UX
but...
every once in a blue moon, you see something inspiring. Something daring. Something that sets itself apart etc..
I like to think at heart, we all have that same appreciation etc...
I know the community here is tired of unsolicited redesigns, but they really helped me out a lot throughout my career. This is a guide for aspiring designers just starting off, on some things to consider for a redesign.
