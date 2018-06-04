2 comments

  • Tyson KingsburyTyson Kingsbury, 1 minute ago

    I'm actually pretty much always happy to look at redesigns... sometimes they're awful sometimes they have a few interesting ideas sometimes it's just slick design with no thought to UX

    but...

    every once in a blue moon, you see something inspiring. Something daring. Something that sets itself apart etc..

    I like to think at heart, we all have that same appreciation etc...

  • Jason LiJason Li, 2 hours ago

    I know the community here is tired of unsolicited redesigns, but they really helped me out a lot throughout my career. This is a guide for aspiring designers just starting off, on some things to consider for a redesign.

