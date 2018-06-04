5 comments

  • Steve EdsonSteve Edson, 29 minutes ago

    Awesome! Not sure if its a bug or a "feature", but all my text is extremely pixelated. Would be nice if that was an option, or just fixed.

    [Edit] Just realised its the -webkit-font-smoothing setting. Would be nice if we could disable that, then it'd actually be useable as a joke for a couple of days :)

    • Marten Bjork, 20 minutes ago

      Haha, sorry about that. It's intentional (to make it feel like genuine XP font rendering) but maybe it's a bit too much :) Appreciate the feedback!

  • Jamie Diamond, 8 minutes ago

    This happened wayyy too fast. xD

  • Davin M., 2 minutes ago

    It's not fair for Microsoft if you take a product from 18 years ago to judge their vision in design today.

