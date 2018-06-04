Microsoft + Github = Github XP (chrome extension) (github.com)
3 hours ago from Marten Bjork, Designer/Developer
Awesome! Not sure if its a bug or a "feature", but all my text is extremely pixelated. Would be nice if that was an option, or just fixed.
[Edit] Just realised its the
-webkit-font-smoothing setting. Would be nice if we could disable that, then it'd actually be useable as a joke for a couple of days :)
Haha, sorry about that. It's intentional (to make it feel like genuine XP font rendering) but maybe it's a bit too much :) Appreciate the feedback!
This happened wayyy too fast. xD
I'm on GMT :D
It's not fair for Microsoft if you take a product from 18 years ago to judge their vision in design today.
