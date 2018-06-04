4 comments

  • Pablo Garcia Roca, 7 hours ago

    Hey guys, just wanted to share a blog post from a mate which I find really interesting. Hope you like it too! :)

    BTW: What do you think about Dark Patterns?

    • Yasen DimovYasen Dimov, 5 hours ago

      Personally, I don't think we should call them Dark Patterns. It's Asshole design. But that's just me...

      • Pablo Garcia Roca, 4 hours ago

        Well... I see this about an ethical debate... in my case, I also prefer to not use these kinds of tricks to pursue forced actions on users.

        On the other hand, they've proven to do their work well... although as mentioned before, it's using our power to put obstacles rather than solutions in the way which is the opposite definition of what design should be, under my opinion.

        Thanks for replying Yasen!

        • Yasen DimovYasen Dimov, 3 hours ago

          Hey, no worries.

          Business driven design requires the obstacles, in order to achieve conversion, etc. But it doesn't make it any less asshole-ly... :))

