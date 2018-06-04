What is the best font creation software for the Mac?

Whats the best app— both paid and free, for creating fonts? Must be for the MacOS platform, though.
Have you guys had any first-hand experience trying out different ones?
I've only used Glyphs Mini, but I think it's great and am going to be getting the main version that supports variable fonts and everything else soon.
