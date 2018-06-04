What is the best font creation software for the Mac?

1 day ago from

Whats the best app— both paid and free, for creating fonts? Must be for the MacOS platform, though.

Have you guys had any first-hand experience trying out different ones?

1 comment

  • Geoff RogersGeoff Rogers, 1 day ago

    I've only used Glyphs Mini, but I think it's great and am going to be getting the main version that supports variable fonts and everything else soon.

    0 points