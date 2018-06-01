1 comment

  • Rob Williams, 2 minutes ago

    This is a guide I put together yesterday on how to win RFPs, featuring quotes from Mike Monteiro, Kurt Elster and more. RFPs aren't the sexiest, or most well understood way to get projects - but as Mike's quote indicates, knowing how to use them strategically is important... so I wanted to put something out there that could help. Feedback welcome!

    PS. The illustration used at the top of the guide's background is from http://kit8.net

    0 points