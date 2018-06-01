Ask DN: Where to buy illustrations for websites?

I am a developer and designing is not my strongest aspect, luckily web design is now going towards being more minimalistic, but with rich illustrations. Here are few examples:

Those awesome looking SVGs/PNGs are looking great, while the rest of the elements on the page are very simple. Like Navbar, some buttons and text.

I was searching around and could not find a place where I can find such illustrations for sale or free download and use (with crediting the author) to use, so maybe you guys know?

Would appreciate any pointers <3