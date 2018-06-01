Nine ways working remotely has made me an all-around healthier person (medium.com)
2 hours ago from Kerrin Mclaughlin, UX Designer at ExpandTheRoom
2 hours ago from Kerrin Mclaughlin, UX Designer at ExpandTheRoom
I actually had the opposite experience when I first started working from home. I gained weight and became a recluse. I didn't realize how healthy going into the office everyday was for me, and I had to work hard to overcome my bad habits.
Now that I have though, I don't see myself going back into the office anytime soon. The pros just outweigh the cons so much.
Yeah, I can see it being really easy to get into some bad habits working remotely, I definitely haven't done as well as I'd like to with the getting up early part :p Glad you've overcome them!
The idea of remote working is incredible but the more I do it the more I see it's downsides. A big one being: selling design.
I've found it really really hard to effectively sell design and the design process without being in the room with the people you are selling to. Video conference tech doesn't quite capture the ability to read a room and adapt which is crucial.
It could be my inexperience at remote working but it's hard for me to imagine that getting much better.
I think it's more difficult in general when you are remote, but working with others who are not. I have found selling design to be much less of an issue in a 100% remote environment.
I totally agree about reading the room being important. For my company, we plan to meet in person for big meetings, internal or with clients. There are so many subtleties that can get lost via video chat. I have had a few design presentations via video chat with clients and it seems to go well. But locking down an important proposal is a different story
Been working remote for over a year, you are spot on! (especially about the plants, is working from home really the cause of my obsession?)
From what I've been seeing, plants are IN right now haha. So many people I've talked to are just as obsessed with their houseplants as I am
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now