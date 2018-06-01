Random Word Doodle iOS App out now!
5 hours ago from Rich Armstrong, Product Designer
I made my first React Native app. It’s simple. But it’s got doodles in it. And random words. And it’s free. It’s to help you become a genius. And be more creative. It's an iOS app – check it out. Android version coming soon.
Feedback from designer eyes wanted.
