It's 2018 and Material Design still uses a floppy disk as a Save icon
1 hour ago from iterati design, UX and stuff
So there's really no better analogy? Haven't we eliminated 'saving' altogether? 5 years have past since this came out, there's a whole generation that grew up with touchscreens.
