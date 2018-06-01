It's 2018 and Material Design still uses a floppy disk as a Save icon

See for yourself

So there's really no better analogy? Haven't we eliminated 'saving' altogether? 5 years have past since this came out, there's a whole generation that grew up with touchscreens.

  • Todd Cantley, 32 minutes ago

    Why bother making everyone re-learn an icon when it doesn't matter at all?

    • James LaneJames Lane, 23 minutes ago

      THIS.

      Just google 'save icon' and see what comes up. From a usability point of view, it's useful if the user understands something straight away because they have seen it elsewhere.

      It's like saying why do people still use a camera icon when everyone uses their phones! What icon is used to represent 'camera' on iOS? I guess they could use the 'iPhone' icon, but then users might confuse that with phoning someone... Do you see the point I'm making?

    • iterati designiterati design, 12 minutes ago

      I think you're missing my point, which I've failed to articulate in the original post, but which is written below in comments.

      The whole notion of 'saving' is flawed and doesn't make sense anymore.

  • stephen fstephen f, a minute ago

    I think the fact it's actually a floppy disc has become totally irrelevant, as in most young-ens just see a save icon... so now it's just a save icon

  • Igor StumbergerIgor Stumberger, 19 minutes ago

    I understand your take on this but what's with the negativity?

    What do you use in scenarios where you have to show that something can be saved? I mean, it's not like you've provided a better solution to or anything ¯_(ツ)_/¯

    • iterati designiterati design, 8 minutes ago

      Agreed, my tone was harsh and I was impulsive after seeing this.

      Saving makes no sense anymore, when was the last time anyone had to save anything on mobile (maybe a draft email, that is done via canceling/closing). Everything I design supports autosave and in my view that's the way forward

      The whole notion of saving is flawed. When you write something down IRL, it's already there, it's saved. When you make any changes to the real world they're instantly applied. Saving brings an additional level of abstraction and complexity, it should be omitted.

      I understand why it exists, not getting into it, but it's time to move on.

