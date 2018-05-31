Illustrator/Designer wanted for project
11 hours ago from bvdp .
Hi,
I'm looking for an illustrator or comic artist to help with the illustration for a project. What I can share publicly is that it has to do with drawing a character for a landing page. If you're interested, please post your portfolio and email in this thread.
I can provide more details over email.
