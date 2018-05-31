What are some practices when hiring and managing illustrators (full time and contract)?
3 hours ago from BK Design, freelance designer
More context: our design team is looking to hire a contract (and eventually FT) illustrator to help develop our visual brand. We expect them to work on visuals for our websites, apps (e.g. blank states, etc.) and marketing collateral. We currently have basic brand guidelines (color palette, typography, etc.) that we were expecting to provide as constraints but are open to them reworking them.
We've never hired an illustrator and so I wanted to get a sense from this awesome community how to make this a successful hire.
- How/where do you source strong illustrators?
- How do you evaluate a good vs. bad illustrator (outside of their aesthetic)?
- How do you successfully scope a project? I.e. do you jump right in or do you work on visual identity guidelines first?
- What should you expect to pay for a strong illustrator (FT and contract)? More specifically do you pay hourly/per project/iteration etc?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now