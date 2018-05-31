What are some practices when hiring and managing illustrators (full time and contract)?

More context: our design team is looking to hire a contract (and eventually FT) illustrator to help develop our visual brand. We expect them to work on visuals for our websites, apps (e.g. blank states, etc.) and marketing collateral. We currently have basic brand guidelines (color palette, typography, etc.) that we were expecting to provide as constraints but are open to them reworking them.

We've never hired an illustrator and so I wanted to get a sense from this awesome community how to make this a successful hire.