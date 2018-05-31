Pelican website re-design (pelicantrading.io)
3 hours ago from Jon Parkinson, Product Designer
3 hours ago from Jon Parkinson, Product Designer
That text is huge. I feel like it's yelling at me. Also I think having emojis that size makes it look like clipart and also throws the balance off the page. When you scroll down there is so much going on you don't know where to look. Also, the sections don't really flow into each other very well because everything is so cramped up. Also the 'new to trading' section has a completely new visual language which doesnt fit well with the rest of the site. I'm not trying to be harsh but this design looks pretty inconsistent and completely lacks hierarchy, maybe because of the heated stakeholder meetings you talked about, but yeah, I'd say it still needs a bit of work.
edit - ytf is the logo placed like an emoji in the hero section text? It just looks weird. edit 2 - I just noticed everything is based on rems. You might wanna test the site on bigger screens.
Lot of work gone into the app and website re-design. Taken about a year total (the app bit) with lots of heated stake holder meetings, frustrating tech work-a-rounds (xamarin forms), endless InVisions flows, and Sketch files I can barley navigate any more. It's by no means finished yet (on-boarding sucks), but learnt a hell of a lot as a designer. Would love to hear your thoughts.
For reference the old site is here... https://pelicanexchange.cargocollective.com/
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now