Whimsical Wireframes: Lightning Fast Wireframing with Real-Time Collaboration
2 hours ago from Steve Schoeffel, Co-Founder at Whimsical (www.whimsical.co)
Hey everyone,
I'm Steve, one of the co-founders of Whimsical. Today, I'm super excited to share what we've been working on for the last few months: Whimsical Wireframes.
We designed Wireframes to be fast, simple, and collaborative. We've got a big library of configurable elements that are really flexible and fast to use. And we'll be adding more to this on a regular basis. I put together a blog post that talks more in depth about how we designed it: https://whimsical.co/design/fast-collaborative-wireframing-app/
Would love for you all to check it out and let me know what you think!
