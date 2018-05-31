45 Interview with Simon Pan: Reflection, growth and the art of the case study (casestudy.club)3 hours ago from Jan Wennesland, Digital designerLogin to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now