Typekit vs. Monotype
2 hours ago from first_name last_name
With my Typekit subscription ending this month, I've been looking more and more at the Monotype subscription, especially because of the big-name typefaces included (Avenir, Neue Haas, etc.).
For those that have type subscriptions, what do you use? Am I going to miss out on anything great by leaving Typekit?
