Phonty Kids Tracker: #1 in Kids Computers! Smart. Secure. Fun!

Phonty PC: #1 in Kids Computers! Smart. Secure. Fun!

Phonty PC’s new kid’s personal computer is the first of its kind – a safer, fun-filled, flexible product geared just for children and little ones. Until now, parents’ only main options in this area were electronic toys that emulate computer features with gray LED’s, or they could invest considerable time and money in modifying existing adult computers to load appropriate children’s content filters, and accountability software. Additional safety precautions are involved in this approach to safeguard children from inappropriate content. Phonty PC is the only real solution – the Company’s personal computer for children has built-in security features, time limits, Internet filters, and software packages tailored to young specific ages.

The Phonty cell phone tracker is an All-In-One Phonty PC package that includes everything you need that is essential for a children’s friendly computer. Running a program is as effortless as touching the icon on the monitor or clicking the mouse. Our new innovative PC is perfectly customized to fit each of your child’s’ needs, as well as their personalities.

Standard Features

CPU: INTEGRATED INTEL ATOM PROCESSOR / 1.6GHZ / 533FSB Memory: 1GB 1 x 1GB DDR2 667 Hard Drive: 160GB / 5400 rpm SATA Hard Drive Warranty: Phonty PC Standard System Warranty (1 Year) The Phonty PC Advanced Desktop comes preloaded with just about every type of needed application you need for your child’s daily computer tasks. The “Phonty PC” Advanced Desktop PC is optimized for easy day-to-day use. All of the USB ports permit effortless extension. You can also sync your kid’s mobile phone, add Bluetooth, and even play songs from your ipod or MP3 player. If you ever need more memory, the Phonty PC Advanced Desktop can be upgraded (up to 2GB.) Amazing!

Standard Features

CPU: INTEGRATED INTEL ATOM PROCESSOR / 1.6GHZ / 533FSB Memory: 1GB 1 x 1GB DDR2 667 Hard Drive: SG 160GB / SATA / 7200RPM (ST3160318AS) W/NCQ Operating Systems: WINDOWS VISTA BUSINESS INCL DOWNGRADE RIGHT TO XP PRO Warranty: Phonty PC Standard System Warranty (1 Year)

Phonty Pivot Tablet Laptop

The “Phonty PC’s” Pivot Laptop has a rotating screen (no upgrade necessary,) which converts from a traditional laptop and keyboard to a resistive touch tablet. The included stylus allows control of the touch screen and digital pen text input. This flexible functionality enables a world of great usage options for use and control of the Phonty PC Pivot Tablet Laptop.

Built on the Intel® Atom™ processor, the Phonty Pivot PC Laptop is an Intel Classmate PC which features durable, drop and spill resistant construction with a sturdy plastic case and removable carrying handle to withstand demanding everyday travel to and from school, in the house, porch , job or when traveling.

Phonty Power Laptop

These ultra-compact, easy-to-carry laptops are child-friendly and stand up to the most rugged conditions.

With tough, drop-proof construction, a sturdy plastic impact case, and water-resistant keyboard, they can go anywhere and be used safely by just about the family.The Phonty Power PC laptop is encased in a ” ruggedized” shell case and is complete with a built-in carrying handle and protective vinyl cover! The sleek 2-toned

The Pee Wee Kit has just arrived! Pee Wee PC and Phonty Products are proud to add the addition of the Pee Wee Kit’s line up to our family of child-friendly computers and programs. We offer: Phonty Kit’s for Pre-Kindergarten, Phonty Kit’s for Early Elementary, and Phonty Kit’s for Upper Elementary as well. So your child is covered no matter what age.

What is the Pee Wee Kit?

The Pee Wee Kit is a superb kiddie computer bundle featuring a USB drive, for easy Phonty Kit use. The Pee Wee security suite provided for online and offline safety (Pee Wee PC Kit Privacy and Pee Wee PC Kit Patrol), plus five different fantastic new games! Click on the Phonty Kits shown below for more information and options.