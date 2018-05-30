Ask DN: Are Designer News fonts not loading?

4 hours ago from , Designer & Front-end Developer

Is anyone else getting the error GET https://cloud.typography.com/746852/739588/css/fonts.css 404 (Not Found) in their console? It seems the fonts are not loading on Designer News.

4 comments

  • Joe CJoe C, 3 hours ago

    Yeah, same. Seems to happen every so often around here. (I actually think this looks pretty good...)

    2 points
  • Steven CavinsSteven Cavins, 1 minute ago

    This is what happens when ya'll complain about DN to the owner. "Yeah, DN sucks? Well, no more Whitney for you!"

    1 point
  • Simon EvansSimon Evans, 1 hour ago

    This old chestnut...

    1 point
  • Daniel GoldenDaniel Golden, a minute ago

    Yes, I've gotten in touch with staff about it and their aware of the issue. Probalby working on it soon.

    0 points