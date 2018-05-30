Ask DN: Are Designer News fonts not loading?
4 hours ago from Matthew Blode, Designer & Front-end Developer
Is anyone else getting the error
GET https://cloud.typography.com/746852/739588/css/fonts.css 404 (Not Found) in their console? It seems the fonts are not loading on Designer News.
