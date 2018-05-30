Design tool that can handle complex components?
6 hours ago from Michael Wandelmaier, Associate Product Design Director @ Huge
Trying to find a way to set-up a component library for a distributed team to use. I'm thinking of more complex components than the atom level basic buttons, and form fields that you can easily handle with symbols in Sketch. Group re-sizing in Sketch fails on more complete large components, and Invision Studio and DSM don't work well yet either.
Anyone have experience setting up a proper component library for a design team?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now