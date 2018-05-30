Design tool that can handle complex components?

6 hours ago from , Associate Product Design Director @ Huge

Trying to find a way to set-up a component library for a distributed team to use. I'm thinking of more complex components than the atom level basic buttons, and form fields that you can easily handle with symbols in Sketch. Group re-sizing in Sketch fails on more complete large components, and Invision Studio and DSM don't work well yet either.

Anyone have experience setting up a proper component library for a design team?

