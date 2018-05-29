What's your team's design stack?
2 hours ago from Lee Munroe, Product Design Manager @ Mesosphere
Something I'm always curious about; what tools are other Design teams using?
I just published a post about our own design stack at Mesosphere. Some of the tools we use:
- Sketch
- Abstract
- Lingo
- InVision
- VS Code
- Adobe CC
- Slack
- JIRA
- Confluence
- G Suite
- Dropmark
- Cloudapp
- Screenflow
Thought I'd open up the discussion here to hear from others.
What tools are you using? What tools do you wish you were using?
