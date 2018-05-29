What's your team's design stack?

2 hours ago from , Product Design Manager @ Mesosphere

Something I'm always curious about; what tools are other Design teams using?

I just published a post about our own design stack at Mesosphere. Some of the tools we use:

  • Sketch
  • Abstract
  • Lingo
  • InVision
  • VS Code
  • Adobe CC
  • Slack
  • JIRA
  • Confluence
  • G Suite
  • Dropmark
  • Cloudapp
  • Screenflow

Thought I'd open up the discussion here to hear from others.

What tools are you using? What tools do you wish you were using?

2 comments

  • Nathan NNathan N, 7 minutes ago

    Jira, Confluence, Google Apps (prefer Office 365), Slack, InVision, Sketch and Balsamiq Mockups.

  • Keith Robinson, 13 minutes ago

    Using: At Atlassian we've got a mostly unified stack, with a few teams and individuals diverging here and there. So this list isn't comprehensive.

    • Sketch
    • InVision
    • Keynote
    • Stride
    • Confluence
    • Bear (I do a lot of writing in my day-to-day)
    • Jira
    • Dropbox
    • Code (Bitbucket / Atom / HTML+CSS / React)

    Trying out:

    • Figma
    • Principle
    • Wake

    Wish we were using:

    • More code :)
