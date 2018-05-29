Design communities
4 hours ago from Maksim Gorodov
Hi, everybody!
I think most of the people, especially designers, want to have a community for sharing and discussing their works, get feedback, ask questions, answer the questions. And I'm one of such people too. I'm looking for design communities and I will be thankful anybody who shares a community wherever it is: telegram, discord, slack or somewhere else.
