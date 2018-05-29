Should UX Design be a separate field?

It always made sense to me that it's important to understand your user and be able to comprehend some software development constraints in order to be a good designer.

A lot of the stuff that are being introduced by bloggers and UX speakers are things we have done for ages which are being repackaged and resold as the new most important thing you need for your business. ( for example, UX Writing, which is pretty much web writing using relevant copy for your users )

And OK, there are new things, but that's just the industry. We moved from tables to divs to end up a responsive framework and we went from meetings to sprints and now we are at design thinking workshops.

In the end we are still designing products for people, which is what we have always done.

Now, we are in a great time where it's amazing that we are getting the possibilities to do comprehensive user testing and follow user-centered design processes in a lot of forward-thinking companies.

But while a researcher, copywriter and content manager, etc.. all have an important place while building these products, I don't understand why are we trying to get all of these different specialities under the "UX Designer" handle?

It makes it really difficult to know what a future employer is expecting from you.

What do you guys think? I'm eager to find out what DN's thoughts are on this.

  • Omer BalyaliOmer Balyali, 2 minutes ago

    Most of the people who call them UX Designers are basically Interaction Designers or User-Interface Designers. Still most of them will be dazzled with challenges outside of visual screen-based interfaces, but they think they are designing the User Experience, while most of them no idea what's going on on the brand side, or what's happening when a human-human interaction happens, and they don't care about these things. ("It's not my job, it's marketing departments'... etc.")

    Fashion/Textile Designers also creates products, which you will have an experience but they're not called UX Designers, or... Architects designs buildings AND the interaction inside the building & with the building, but they're not called UX Designers. You are a designer of what you design. If you're designing Interfaces, which is used by Users, who have Experiences through Interactions... then you're a Interaction/User-Interface Designer, who cares about User Experience.

    You can't design the User Experience. You can design for the User Experience. You can design products. You can design services. You can design interactions. You can design buildings. You can design virtual-voice interfaces. But not the User Experience. Don't fool yourself with fancy titles, learn what is Design. Design is all about User Experience, that's why it's an umbrella term, you can put anything related to design under this term.

  • Timothy Hykes, 21 minutes ago

    There is a significant difference in the UX Design Process vs. the Design Process. Most designers are given a project they do some type of visual research and some mood board, some sketches, and finally, they are on some software designing. Typically, when a UX Designer starts a project, they are given the business goals and requirements during some type of kick-off meeting. From there we are facilitating design thinking exercises to find out the information we don't know. This could be participatory design exercises or a current state usability test with real users. From that exercise there a report out and we can use that information to start the UX Design Process. The most critical part is testing the prototype with users and taking what we have learned from the testing sessions and applying it to the Design. We keep doing this until we met the goals and requirements with the user's help.

    In all, it's more work, and we should be paid more for the work that we are doing. It should be a separate field under the Design umbrella.

