Should UX Design be a separate field?

It always made sense to me that it's important to understand your user and be able to comprehend some software development constraints in order to be a good designer.

A lot of the stuff that are being introduced by bloggers and UX speakers are things we have done for ages which are being repackaged and resold as the new most important thing you need for your business. ( for example, UX Writing, which is pretty much web writing using relevant copy for your users )

And OK, there are new things, but that's just the industry. We moved from tables to divs to end up a responsive framework and we went from meetings to sprints and now we are at design thinking workshops.

In the end we are still designing products for people, which is what we have always done.

Now, we are in a great time where it's amazing that we are getting the possibilities to do comprehensive user testing and follow user-centered design processes in a lot of forward-thinking companies.

But while a researcher, copywriter and content manager, etc.. all have an important place while building these products, I don't understand why are we trying to get all of these different specialities under the "UX Designer" handle?

It makes it really difficult to know what a future employer is expecting from you.

What do you guys think? I'm eager to find out what DN's thoughts are on this.