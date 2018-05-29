Accessibility Testing for Visually Impaired

12 hours ago from , UX Director

Do you do accessibility testing for users who are visually impaired? If yes, how?

  • Timothy Hykes, 6 minutes ago

    At Wells Fargo, we did do testing for visually impaired. It was generally in person on their computer. Sometimes they are using a screen reader like Jaws. Other times they had the screen zoomed int 200%, and often we would run into inverted screens too.

