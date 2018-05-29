Accessibility Testing for Visually Impaired
12 hours ago from SIMON HOLLAND, UX Director
Do you do accessibility testing for users who are visually impaired? If yes, how?
12 hours ago from SIMON HOLLAND, UX Director
At Wells Fargo, we did do testing for visually impaired. It was generally in person on their computer. Sometimes they are using a screen reader like Jaws. Other times they had the screen zoomed int 200%, and often we would run into inverted screens too.
