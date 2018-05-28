Side project: Copycat News — a hub for all the top tech/design communities (copycat.news)
2 hours ago from M S, Designer / Front End Developer
I grew tired of my daily internet routine and having to navigate through tons of tabs, so I ended up doing something about it. It's built with React using Gatsby and hosted by Netlify (my new favorite hosting tool & it gives you free SSL). Tell me what you think about it :D
