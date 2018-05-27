Hi there. Open question about design management. I am trying to figure out what does it mean to be a design manager. It is clear to me that design management is about sharing a vision with other designers and how to make that vision happen.

Whether is implementing a design process or have a very detailed plan on how to get there. Have a structured way to provide feedback to each others' work, evangelise a design thinking approach across the business, among other things.

I also know there are certain people management soft skills that need to be at play.

I want to understand, from the design community, what do you think makes a good design manager?