What goes into a Sponsorship Proposal deck?

I've been hosting an interview series with Designers & Creatives for over 3 years now. It started as a side project with a motivation to learn from those who inspired me and share the learnings from the interview with my blog audience.

Over this time, I've produced 19 interviews with designers, founders, makers, photographers & YouTubers. Fortunately, the response this interview series has received has gone way beyond my early expectations and I'm now aiming to publish even more of this.

It takes me a considerable amount of time to reach out to guests, research, prepare questions, follow up, edit, publish and share the interview. Having said that, I'm looking to invest more of my time into producing more interviews owing to the value it has generated within the community.

I believe I would be able to achieve this with the support of a sponsor. I'm working on a sponsorship proposal deck at the moment, but I'm fairly new to this area. Hence, reaching out to you folks for suggestions and ideas on how to approach this.

For reference, I'm sharing a link to the interview series. I call it Conversations. https://darshangajara.com/category/conversations/