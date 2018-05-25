Meet Meg Lewis, Founder of Ghostly Ferns, Darn Good, and Fool Proof. (blog.cageapp.com)
2 days ago from Sandip Patel, Cofounder
2 days ago from Sandip Patel, Cofounder
This week we talk to Meg Lewis, a value-based designer creating experiences for happy companies. Meg is 1/4 of Ghostly Ferns, a collective of designers & commercial artists and the co-owner of Fool Proof, a shared workspace for creativity & collaboration in Minneapolis.
Big thanks to Meg for taking the time. This was a fun interview!
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now