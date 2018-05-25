Which tools does designers use for Conversion Rate Optimization?

2 days ago from , Lead Designer

Being a Digital Product Designer, I find very difficult to validate design solutions.

I've heard that CRO is all about user experience, that’s the reason why designers look out for a Conversion Rate Optimization tools (CRO).

I’ve tried multiple other apps to check and validate design solutions, few apps were very complicated to use and costly too.

Any suggestions are welcome. Thanks in advance.