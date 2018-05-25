Timed/Edition: a Premier source for Alt-creative News, Culture, and Community (timededition.com)
1 hour ago from Patrick Hill, Lead Marketing Developer at Whiteboard
1 hour ago from Patrick Hill, Lead Marketing Developer at Whiteboard
In the creative circles I spend my time with, I've noticed the content is pretty fragmented. I've absolutely lost count of the amount of mailing lists I subscribe to and bookmarks I keep track of... although GDPR has been reminding me lately. So I've spent the last several months developing a platform to bring some of these content creators together on one platform. Definitely working on getting the mix of contributors and content correct... but it's far enough along at this point that I'd love any feedback you have. I want this to be valuable to the community. Thanks for taking a look!
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now