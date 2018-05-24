Loupe Conference by Framer: Get Details and Tickets (framer.com)
2 hours ago from Edoardo Mercati, Product Designer @ Framer
2 hours ago from Edoardo Mercati, Product Designer @ Framer
Today we’re proud to launch Loupe, a new design conference we’ll be hosting this fall in the heart of Amsterdam. Join us for two days of inspiring talks, hands-on workshops, product demos, and curated events, and get ready to learn (and let loose with) the people shaping the future of design.
We hope to see you there!
Got my ticket! Can't waaaaait
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now