What the hell happened with DN?

I was just looking for some information on Feltron, and I found this really interesting AMA that he did in here. Then I decided to take a look at the AMA category and found some serious good designers going for it.

Then I jumped into DN homepage to compare, and as I was expecting, all I found were links, links and more links to the same kind of content, which I won't judge but you know what I'm referring to.

I'm wondering what happened with the real design community that used to create valuable content in here. Have they moved to some other platform that I'm not aware of? Why is DN not pushing for more real content in here anymore?

Not trying to start a flamewar, genuinely curious.