What the hell happened with DN?

2 hours ago from , User Interface Person

I was just looking for some information on Feltron, and I found this really interesting AMA that he did in here. Then I decided to take a look at the AMA category and found some serious good designers going for it.

Then I jumped into DN homepage to compare, and as I was expecting, all I found were links, links and more links to the same kind of content, which I won't judge but you know what I'm referring to.

I'm wondering what happened with the real design community that used to create valuable content in here. Have they moved to some other platform that I'm not aware of? Why is DN not pushing for more real content in here anymore?

Not trying to start a flamewar, genuinely curious.

  • Caleb SylvestCaleb Sylvest, 2 hours ago

    DN took a turn for the worse when registration was opened to the public. Hate to say it, but from my view that's what happened.

    Personally, I was moderately involved in the earlier days but lost interest after open enrollment cause it just turned to crappy posts, poor self promotion, and cruft.

    I still peak at the homepage a few times a week, but probably spend <10 seconds scanning the headlines and moving on.

    • Scott ThomasScott Thomas, 1 hour ago

      When did open registration happen?

      Scanning the AMA's, I am guessing 3 years ago?

    • Martin BavioMartin Bavio, 1 hour ago

      Personally, I was moderately involved in the earlier days but lost interest after open enrollment cause it just turned to crappy posts, poor self promotion, and cruft.

      It's exactly the same thing for me, kind of sad that it happened organically for me (increment of my lack of interest) and never stopped to wonder until now, which is probably too late.

      Open-enrollment causing ton of crap content, self-promotion and spam is expected, so probably what failed was the lack of decent moderation?

    • Daniel GoldenDaniel Golden, 44 minutes ago

      You hit the nail on the head. I was one of the first hundred users and it was really fanstastic in the glory days, but at some point the owners (which have changed since it's inception) interest moved to other things and DN got less and less attention. It's been coasting downhill ever since then. There are still moderators who help filter the content out (of which I am one) but there's just so much cruft and spam that it's become difficult to do and justify spending the time one.

      Catalin Cimpanu lead the charge on providing great content and moderating content for years. Even more recently when the community began to take a turn for the worse, he was a trooper in modding pretty heavily. Dude doesn't get enough credit for the work and time he invested in this community.

      You basically summed it up though. I honestly don't think the owners care enough at this point to do anything about the seriously downgraded quality in content. No flack, they're probably justified in doing so, it's just a sad reality.

      • Martin BavioMartin Bavio, 40 minutes ago

        I don't understand why Metalab bought the product if they planned to just not care. Like what was the point of it? Brand awareness?

        • Eric Chu, 20 minutes ago

          It wasn't Metalab, it was the founder of it, Andrew, as part of a holding company called Tiny Boards.

          They bought it for the job board. As long as DN gets more users and more views, they will continue to make more money.

          DN is one of many that they've bought: http://tinyboards.co

  • Kamushken RomanKamushken Roman, 2 hours ago

  • Zethus SuenZethus Suen, 6 minutes ago

    Go to https://spectrum.chat/explore and click the Design tab.

    • Martin BavioMartin Bavio, a minute ago

      Yeah, I've been using Spectrum for like a month, somehow it doesn't feel the same and I'm not as nearly excited as I was when DN just launched. Do you feel the content is different in there? Where?

