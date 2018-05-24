What does your portfolio look like? (Personal site or PDF)

My current portfolio is only in PDF. It's about 40-50 pages. I am planning to simplify it but still not sure if I should keep it in PDF or move everything to a personal website. What's your experience? Why should we make our portfolio in site but not PDF? or why PDF?

Appreciate help.

    What do you do? If you are a web designer then really you should use your portfolio as an opportunity to demonstrate skills. If you are a print designer then PDF is probably best.

    Address it like any other design problem - your users are the employers, how can you best tend to their needs?

    good lord... a 40-50 page pdf??? Maybe I'm just out of touch with how in-depth a portfolio should be but that seems pretty extreme. I typically just keep my cover letter / Resume as a pdf then link out to my portfolio site.

    "How does your portfolio look like?"

      Just thought I'd explain this guy's constructive comment: It's either "how does it look" or "what does it look like".

    I'm working on it atm and plan to have a website, a pdf and whatever else I may find useful.

    Also, it makes sense to customize your portfolio for a particular client, i.e. leave stuff out and focus on what might matter most to them.

    Your portfolio shouldn't be every screen you've designed, highlight the projects your most proud of and walk me through your process in a narrative like experience. I'm far more impressed by a well thought through project with mediocre UI than some UI porn that looks like it was made for dribbble

    Imo it really depends on what kind of design you are specialized, how experienced/established you are and what you are looking for. Thus said a PDF would always make sense if you are job hunting. A lot of agencies, recruiters etc. like to scan trough your work quickly and check if you suit them or send it around (in a recruiter case for example). Also try to keep your portfolio a little more compact. Show the work you are most proud of or fit the company you are going for.

    A 40-50 page portfolio will never be read. Sorry to say. You need to prune that significantly.

    I take a three-prong approach to my online presence:

    All serve there own purpose, but are straightforward and pretty quick/easy to read

