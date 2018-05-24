What does your portfolio look like? (Personal site or PDF)
11 hours ago from Nick Bernian, Lets do this
My current portfolio is only in PDF. It's about 40-50 pages. I am planning to simplify it but still not sure if I should keep it in PDF or move everything to a personal website. What's your experience? Why should we make our portfolio in site but not PDF? or why PDF?
Appreciate help.
