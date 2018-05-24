How does your portfolio look like? (Personal site or PDF)

My current portfolio is only in PDF. It's about 40-50 pages. I am planning to simplify it but still not sure if I should keep it in PDF or move everything to a personal website. What's your experience? Why should we make our portfolio in site but not PDF? or why PDF?

Appreciate help.

  • iterati designiterati design, a minute ago

    I'm working on it atm and plan to have a website, a pdf and whatever else I may find useful.

    Also, it makes sense to customize your portfolio for a particular client, i.e. leave stuff out and focus on what might matter most to them.

