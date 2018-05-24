Maze + Marvel - Analytics for Marvel prototypes (maze.design)
2 hours ago from Murat Mutlu, Product Designer, co-founder of @marvelapp
2 hours ago from Murat Mutlu, Product Designer, co-founder of @marvelapp
It was great working with the Maze team on this. Over the coming weeks you'll see even more ways we integrate with Maze using our API.
If anyone wants to give it a spin, try this demo URL: https://marvelapp.com/483ie71
1) Head to https://maze.design/marvel 2) Paste https://marvelapp.com/483ie71 3) Define your mission and test 4) Enjoy!
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now