2 comments

  • Charles PattersonCharles Patterson, 1 hour ago

    Endless possibilities! YAOW!

    5 points
  • Kris PuckettKris Puckett, 2 hours ago

    Hey DN friends- We’ve been rapidly evolving InVision Studio week after week based on your feedback (THANK YOU!!!) and today represents another big step as we race towards a major milestone for the team and product. Today we’ve opened up signups for the Studio App Maker Program. Here’s a sneak peak at what’s coming:

    InVision Studio App Store

    Apps

    The app store lets you connect Studio to tools you and your team use every day as well as augment Studio’s existing suite of features with brand new capabilities. We believe wholeheartedly in the mental model and accessibility of an apps-based approach. The advantages of in-tool discoverability plays a huge part here, making it easy to find, understand, and install apps on a level playing field.

    One Size Does Not Fit All

    Sandboxing an App to just one part of Studio doesn’t allow for the contextual implementation that many solutions require. That’s why we’ve sought to provide a wide-array of deployment opportunities and locations for Apps to slot into. This allows Apps to not only augment Studio with new ‘superpowers’, but to do so in a UI-appropriate context, making them intuitive and accessible.

    App Deployment Locations

    Asset Library

    If Apps are one side of the extensibility equation, then digital assets are the other. We’ve all downloaded icons, components, fonts, UI kits, etc while working on a project at some point. The Studio App Store also includes a dedicated assets section where creators can launch and distribute digital assets of every shape and form. Again, this is all about optimizing flow- we believe that the ability to do this within the context of your design space ultimately = saved time and more streamlining.

    If you’re interested in developing for Studio and finding out more about this whole Apps & Assets thing we’d LOVE to have you onboard. We’re looking forward to continuing to grow from your feedback in the coming weeks and months and to continue iterating here. We appreciate your passion and the giving of your time to help us continue to grow, learn, and evolve.

    THANKS!!!

    5 points