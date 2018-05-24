1 comment

  • Ramy Khuffash, a minute ago

    Hey DN.

    Page Flows is a growing library of user flow videos and screenshots from popular products.

    Every time I work on a new flow, I find myself looking for inspiration or solutions in other products. Not having to download apps and sign up to services saves a huge amount of time and hassle.

    Page Flows has actually been live since February, but it's officially launched today on Product Hunt (https://www.producthunt.com/posts/page-flows).

    I'd love to hear your feedback on how I can make this more useful!

