Show DN: User flow patterns to help you get unstuck (pageflows.com)
2 hours ago from Ramy Khuffash, Freelance front-end developer
2 hours ago from Ramy Khuffash, Freelance front-end developer
Hey DN.
Page Flows is a growing library of user flow videos and screenshots from popular products.
Every time I work on a new flow, I find myself looking for inspiration or solutions in other products. Not having to download apps and sign up to services saves a huge amount of time and hassle.
Page Flows has actually been live since February, but it's officially launched today on Product Hunt (https://www.producthunt.com/posts/page-flows).
I'd love to hear your feedback on how I can make this more useful!
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now