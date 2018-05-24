ASK DN: Good examples of magazine-style blogs - any ideas?
1 hour ago from Maggie W.
Hello the DN community!
I'm doing a research on well-designed magazine-style blogs. We want to create a blog for our content-driven platform, and we've decided to give it a nice magazine-style touch. I'm viewing different templates, searching for inspiration all over the web. So far I came across the Etsy journal and the Dwell magazine.
Do you know of any other examples?
Please share your favourite ones that may be an inspiration. It would help me a lot with my benchmark research - I would be really grateful!
Thank you!
