AMA: Adobe XD Free Starter Plan

Hi everyone,

We’re excited to join you for another AMA. Last week we introduced a new free Starter Plan as well as released an update for Adobe XD that delivers improved Photoshop import, password protected design specs, and more. We will continue to release updates just about every month.

Today, we’re excited to talk about the Starter plan. This plan is available to anyone for free and includes Adobe XD for desktop (Mac / Win) as well as the companion mobile apps (iOS / Android) and up to 1 active shared prototype and 1 active share design spec. More information about the different plan options is here.

Does this plan or the other plan option make sense to you? Is there anything missing or else you want to see? Our team is here from now to 2 PM PDT to chat and answer your questions. Let us know what you think!

Cheers, Kyle