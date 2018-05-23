AMA: Adobe XD Free Starter Plan

31 minutes ago from , Design Marketing, UI/UX @ Adobe

Hi everyone,

We’re excited to join you for another AMA. Last week we introduced a new free Starter Plan as well as released an update for Adobe XD that delivers improved Photoshop import, password protected design specs, and more. We will continue to release updates just about every month.

Today, we’re excited to talk about the Starter plan. This plan is available to anyone for free and includes Adobe XD for desktop (Mac / Win) as well as the companion mobile apps (iOS / Android) and up to 1 active shared prototype and 1 active share design spec. More information about the different plan options is here.

Does this plan or the other plan option make sense to you? Is there anything missing or else you want to see? Our team is here from now to 2 PM PDT to chat and answer your questions. Let us know what you think!

Cheers, Kyle

  • Amazing RandoAmazing Rando, 8 minutes ago

    When will we have paragraph spacing in XD?

    • Kyle Galle, a minute ago

      Hi Rando, thank you for the note. The team is actively working on this feature and hope to have it available by the end of the summer. This is an estimate so it is subject to change. If you haven't already, I would upvote the feature request here. This will also allow you to be notified as the team makes progress.

