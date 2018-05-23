What has your experience been like selling design resources on sites like UI8?

I'm trying to see if it's worth it to try selling design resources on sites like UI8, so I'd love to hear from anyone that has done it before.

  • What was the process like?
  • How many sales did you see in the first month?
  • How much of your own marketing did you do for it?

  • Jimmy Koli, a minute ago

    Hmmm i too have been trying to understand the process behind selling on ui8 as well the earnings from the same. Since most of the other website like Creative market, theme forest outline there procedure as well some case study on there members earnings. The same is not available for UI8.

