What has your experience been like selling design resources on sites like UI8?
17 hours ago from Jon Sutherland, Product designer / software developer
I'm trying to see if it's worth it to try selling design resources on sites like UI8, so I'd love to hear from anyone that has done it before.
- What was the process like?
- How many sales did you see in the first month?
- How much of your own marketing did you do for it?
