Is it Me, or the JIRA redesign is getting out of hand...

3 hours ago from , UX/UI Designer

There is now 18 icons on their site bar.... (Note, a portion of there sidebar now has a scroll bar to show more icons)

JIRA Nav

  • Dexter W, 1 hour ago

    Jira is usually clicking around randomly until you get to the page you wanted to. The only two icons I remember are the search and add an issue.

  • Scott Liang, a minute ago

    They should at least chunk those items / apply some sort of hierarchy.

  • Jonathan ShariatJonathan Shariat, 1 minute ago

    Dear all products that try to use icons for everything. Stop. I know localization is hard but so is trying to remember what 3 squares mean.

  • Jim SilvermanJim Silverman, 22 minutes ago

    UI isn't the problem, the product is. tries to do to much.

  • Jitesh Dugar, 23 minutes ago

    Jira has mostly been very complicated. It's a powerful suite with lot of features and as a result that the design is getting out of the hand. I like Codegiant.io as a better alternative to Jira

