Is it Me, or the JIRA redesign is getting out of hand...
3 hours ago from Scott Thomas, UX/UI Designer
3 hours ago from Scott Thomas, UX/UI Designer
Jira is usually clicking around randomly until you get to the page you wanted to. The only two icons I remember are the search and add an issue.
They should at least chunk those items / apply some sort of hierarchy.
Dear all products that try to use icons for everything. Stop. I know localization is hard but so is trying to remember what 3 squares mean.
UI isn't the problem, the product is. tries to do to much.
Jira has mostly been very complicated. It's a powerful suite with lot of features and as a result that the design is getting out of the hand. I like Codegiant.io as a better alternative to Jira
