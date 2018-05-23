Nespero Fluent Kit - Fluent Design inspired UI kit for Bootstrap 4 (nespero.com)
2 hours ago from anthony thomas, ux designer
I'm getting a connection timeout. Is the site getting hugged to death?
Might be so, we're getting lots of traffic today and the host hasn't been battle-tested yet. We'll try to get it up soon.
That modal is not needed to view the page and shouldn't be necessary! Shame.
Hey James, thank you for pointing this out. We are trying to comply with the upcoming GDPR and after second research, we will be taking the modal down today.
Hey Anthony, thank you for posting this link here.
As a quick introduction - I'm Peter, one of two people who was working on Fluent Kit for the past few months.
We created this free UI kit based on the feedback we have gathered from designers and devs as to what they think a good kit should look like.
Half year, and now we're here - we have released a v1 of the package and we are still gathering initial feedback. Things we did so far:
Created the first tool that actually incorporates Fluent Design into web development in some form.
Documented all the most popular Bootstrap components.
Released a stable, production-ready UI kit.
Things still ahead of us:
Creating a package builder - you might only want to use some of the components and you won't need to download the whole pack.
Finding a skilled UI/UX designer who will further enhance the look of components and the feeling of the website.
Comprehensively documenting all the most complex components, just like we did with Bootstrap modals.
Integrating Fluent Kit with most popular plugins.
If you find the kit interesting, please share your thoughts. We value the feedback like nothing else.
