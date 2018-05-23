Marvel Platform API (marvelapp.com)
21 minutes ago from Murat Mutlu, Product Designer, co-founder of @marvelapp
Hey all!
Excited to introduce the Marvel Platform API - a brand new way to bring your ideas to life on Marvel.
Our GraphQL API gives you the power and flexibility to customise Marvel for your own design workflow and go beyond the integrations we provide out of the box.
We've already seen some brilliant integrations from Maze, Niice and Smartmockups with many more on the way.
If you have something exciting planned give me a shout (murat at marvelapp), would love to chat!
This lays the foundation for the next version of Marvel - stay tuned!
