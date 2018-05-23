Graphic Designer Redesigned Apple Music With Simpler UI and More Features (minicreo.com)
2 hours ago from Kelly Woods, Pixel Craftman
Yeah always the same, i think this is the 1.000 version of the apple music app? Just creating a "better" version of a famous app to create some buzz. Why you guys aren't designing things for real purposes? Even when they are not be developed? Why have a take on an already established app?
It won't make them a better designer if they create derivates of an already existing app. I doubt that these designers have learned anything in these kind of projects. They just some sort of copying already existing concepts that lies within the original app and altered it. I see nothing new.
I always hear the same dilemma: I got no gigs but i need a project to show what i can do. Then please design something new. As a designer you should always push yourself to limits and try always something new. For Example:
Don't get me wrong. I am bored of this kind of design derivates. They add nothing to the design community in my perspective.
