  Jan Semler, 2 minutes ago

    Yeah always the same, i think this is the 1.000 version of the apple music app? Just creating a "better" version of a famous app to create some buzz. Why you guys aren't designing things for real purposes? Even when they are not be developed? Why have a take on an already established app?

    It won't make them a better designer if they create derivates of an already existing app. I doubt that these designers have learned anything in these kind of projects. They just some sort of copying already existing concepts that lies within the original app and altered it. I see nothing new.

    I always hear the same dilemma: I got no gigs but i need a project to show what i can do. Then please design something new. As a designer you should always push yourself to limits and try always something new. For Example:

    • Go to the next NGO or NPO and ask if you could design something for them for free
    • Ask a Friend if they need help in their projects
    • Check out some meetups maybe there you will find a project
    • Dive into momentum techonlogys like Bitcoin, AI, PAs, Conversational Interfaces, etc.
    • Start solving problems instead ripping of existing apps

    Don't get me wrong. I am bored of this kind of design derivates. They add nothing to the design community in my perspective.

