5 ways to Identify Fonts within a web page
1 hour ago from Rob Hope, One Page Love, Yo!
Hey DN! It's Rob from One Page Love and that weekly YouTube show called Yo!
Just want to say thanks for all the constructive feedback on my DN post back in Feb. I took everything on board, watched a zillion tutorials and feel I've improved a lot. We're on 15 episodes already!
This is my first tutorial on the channel and keen to make more. Just need to find time between the weekly Yo! shows. Any feedback appreciated. Especially on pace and backing music. Thanks in advance if you watch:)
