1 comment
Bart S, a minute ago
I was honestly surprised by how well Overflow works when I joined the closed beta a month or 2 ago. I don't need to make user flows that often, but when I do I'd usually find some free sketch flowchart kit or draw some arrows myself. I always ended up putting in way more time than I wanted to get a decent user flow. I've used Overflow like 4 or 5 times now and it's definitely way quicker. I'm curious to see what their pricing model is going to be like though. I really like the app but I don't see myself paying a lot/monthly for something I won't use a lot.
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now