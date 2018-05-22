Looking for a UX/UI Website but forgot the name

I'm looking for a UX/UI/Usability resource website but can't remember the name. And I'm not able to find it through google either. It was a very helpful resource, so I'm hoping someone here can help me out :)!

What I remember about it:

It has concrete examples of how they implemented or changed the UI/UX of a certain site. ("We changed this button and increased conversion by x%")

There is a paid or pro subscription of some sort for weekly or monthly mails

It is in a long list form as far as I remember.

I think the they use representative UI Screens (no actual names of companies)

Thanks in advance for your ideas!